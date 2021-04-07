Grand Junction voters approve marijuana businesses and sales in the city, unofficial results say

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction voters have approved Ballot Measures 2A and 2B that allow for the taxation and regulation of marijuana sales in the city, as well as the end of a moratorium on marijuana businesses according to the unofficial elections results.

Voters also approved Ballot Measure 2C, which allows for a change of zoning laws along 27 1/2 Road and C 1/2 Road.

Voters approved Ballot Measure 2A, which concerned the taxation and regulation of marijuana sales in the city, 8,180 to 6,515. 2B, which regarded the moratorium on marijuana businesses in the city, was approved by 8,615 votes to 6,307.

Ballot Measure 2C garnered 10,593 votes in favor compared to 3,797 votes against.

Rick Taggart defeated Mark McCallister for the District A city council seat 8,246 to 5,657. Dennis Simpson won District D’s seat in his race against Greg Haitz 7,368 to 6,167. Abe Herman won District E’s seat in his race against Jody Green 8,383 to 5,403. Randall Reitz defeated Kraig Andrews to win the at-large seat 8,148 to 5,489.

As the official results of the election have yet to be released, the vote counts for these races may change.

