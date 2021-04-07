Montrose City Councilor Doug Glaspell chosen to be Montrose’s mayor

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose City Councilor Doug Glaspell has been elevated from mayor pro tem to the mayor position, after being chosen by fellow city councilors.

Glaspell will succeed Barbara Bynum for the 2021-2022 mayoral term.

Councilor Dave Frank was selected by the council to become the new mayor pro tem.

The selection took place Tuesday evening during the council’s regular meeting held in Council Chambers. The term of mayor is 12 months according to the city.

Glaspell was elected to the council in 2018 and is serving a four-year term that ends in 2022. Glaspell thanked Bynum for her work as mayor over the past 12 months, mentioning her leadership on many civic issues.

