Voters approve Measures 2A and 2B, paving the way for cannabis businesses in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - All three measures on the Grand Junction municipal election ballot have been approved. Two of those measures will help bring marijuana businesses back to Grand Junction.

Now that voters have approved Measure 2A and 2B, the city will start determining regulations and potential locations for up to six marijuana dispensaries within city limits. We’re told almost all marijuana revenue will go directly towards the Parks and Recreation open space master plan. Some additional money will fund enforcement of regulations from the Grand Junction Police Department.

City Manager Greg Caton says dispensaries could open within the city limits as early as fall 2021.

”We would expect probably the licensing to be complete maybe the early part of this fall,” Caton explained. “Stores could be up and running after that, maybe even as soon as latter part of this year into early 2022.”

Randy Sheley owns Elk Mountain Trading Post, a cannabis store in De Beque. He previously operated out of Grand Junction, but was forced to relocate when the moratorium began ten years ago.

Several months ago, Sheley acquired property at 2863 North Avenue in Grand Junction, anticipating that voters would change their minds and vote yes on the measures. He will now seek city approval to open a new Elk Mountain location at that North Avenue property.

“When the vote came out, we thought we should try to secure something,” Sheley says. “We thought it be a good place and a good fit for Grand Junction.”

If the city approves Sheley’s store, that location could be one of the first Grand Junction dispensaries to open up later this year.

