Advertisement

Woman, 64, fatally stabbed while walking dogs in Calif. neighborhood

Ke Chieh Meng, 64, died after she was stabbed multiple times while walking her two dogs in a...
Ke Chieh Meng, 64, died after she was stabbed multiple times while walking her two dogs in a Riverside, California, neighborhood.(Source: Riverside Police Department, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:39 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Authorities in California are investigating the murder of a 64-year-old Asian American woman, who was attacked while walking her dogs. It is not believed to have been a hate crime.

Surveillance video captured the violent Saturday morning attack on 64-year-old Ke Chieh Meng, who is Asian American. A female suspect in dark clothing approached her, repeatedly stabbed her, then casually walked away.

Police say Meng died at the hospital.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Darlene Montoya, an apparent transient. She was booked into jail on a murder charge.

Investigators do not believe the incident was a hate crime, despite a recent surge in violence nationwide against Asian Americans.

Officer Ryan Railsback says a motive is still not clear.

“Our detectives have been talking with the suspect, and based on what she’s been saying, there’s nothing to suggest that she attacked the victim because of her being Asian,” Railsback said. “But we do have some concerns about her mental health and substance abuse.”

Neighbors say homelessness has become a bigger problem in the area, and this incident is a reminder to be extra aware of your surroundings.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unofficial results for Grand Junction Municipal Election
New LDS Temple is coming to Grand Junction
Sheriff’s office asking for the public’s help to identify several potential suspects in alleged burglary
Suspect arrested following shooting, car crash
Authorities ask for the public’s help to identify suspect(s) who damaged park slide

Latest News

Trachea transplant recipient Sonia Sein talks with the lead surgeon of her procedure, Dr. Eric...
Woman recovering after rare windpipe transplant from donor
This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows...
Migrant boy in tears found by Border Patrol amid reports of families ‘self-separating’
The full circumstances of the boy's case aren’t known, including how and why he came to the...
'Can you help me?': Border Patrol video shows abandoned migrant boy
The outside of Grand Junction City Hall.
About 16,000 ballots cast in Grand Junction election according to unofficial results