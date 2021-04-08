Advertisement

2020-21 Boys and Girls All-State Basketball Teams

All-state boys and girls basketball teams for the 2020-21 season
By Dave Ackert
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

BOYS:

5A Honorable Mention: Cole Savage

4A 1st Team: Luke Hutto, Honorable Mentions: Blaine Butler, Anthony Flint, Donovan Maestas, Trey Reese

3A 2nd Team: Braden Wood, Honorable Mentions: Emilio Garcia, Aidan Hulbert

2A Honorable Mention: Ryan Phelan

1A 1st Team: Wesley Ryan, 1A 2nd: Jaden Jordan, Honorable Mentions: Logan Wingfield, Kade Hankins, Jackson Leo

GIRLS:

5A Honorable Mention: Kylie Wells

4A Honorable Mentions: Jamie Caron, Alexis Marushack, Leah Redding, Maddie Moser, Mason Rowland

3A 2nd Team: Alexa Huff, Honorable Mentions: Erika Kuta, AbbeyRose Parker

2A 2nd Team: Kammie Henderson, Honorable Mentions: Payton Fister, Mariah Garcia, Megan Gastineau, Sarah Kracht, Vianney Mendoza

1A 1st Team: Grace Hatfield, Honorable Mentions: Kobie Beanland

