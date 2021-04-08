Advertisement

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office highlights Crime Reduction Unit

The unit seeks to address long-term issues at their source
The outside of the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
The outside of the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:59 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office recently highlighted their Crime Reduction Unit. The team works to address long-term crime issues at their source. Strategies for responding to persistent issues, such as drug activity, in a neighborhood can include partnering with neighbors and organizations. Such partnerships accompany research and investigations as well.

According to Deputy Alexander Zwinck, the unit provides the resources and skills to respond to issues that require a long-term commitment to solve. Amanda Simon, another deputy on the unit, said that their cases can takes months or even years to fully resolve.

After the primary response is complete, deputies follow up with involved parties to ensure crime does not recur after being addressed, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

The team worked with residents along 29 1/2 Road to solve a persistent drug problem in their neighborhood. An area home had generated over 50 calls to 911 since 2017. By January of this year, deputies had been able to coordinate with the property owner of the residence in question and the residents responsible for the illegal activity had been evicted.

Over 30 local organizations, social programs, and law enforcement agencies have contributed towards the CRU’s efforts in order to advance public safety.

