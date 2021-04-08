Advertisement

Ribbon Cutting held to celebrate recent renovations to Clifton Elementary Library

(D51)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:05 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The District 51 Foundation held a ribbon-cutting for the newly renovated Clifton Elementary Library on Wednesday and celebrated the generous donations made possible by the efforts of Academy Mortage and the foundation itself.

Over $65,000 was raised to help renovate the library. The makeover project included replacing the carpet, painting the library, adding more furniture and shelving, increasing the number of books, and upgrading the technology. The goal was to create a learning environment for kids to enjoy.

(D51)

“This has been such an amazing opportunity for Academy Mortgage to partner with our community and help make a difference in our youths’ education. Our mission at Academy is to Inspire Hope, Deliver Dreams, and Build Prosperity and with this project we were able to do just that,” says Joni Shepard, Academy Mortgage Sales Support Manager.

A plaque listing donor names will be shared with the group. Following the plaque presentation, small group tours will be available in adherence to the COVID-19 social distancing and mask rules.

