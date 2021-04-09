Advertisement

Archeologists unearth an ancient pharaonic city in Egypt

Egyptian excavation workers dig for antiquities in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt,...
Egyptian excavation workers dig for antiquities in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015. It was reported on April 9, 2021, that Egyptian archeologists unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city near Luxor, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times.(Amr Nabil | AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:41 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian archeologists have unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city south of Cairo, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times.

Noted archeologist Zahi Hawass says that an Egyptian mission discovered the mortuary city, called the ‘Lost Golden City,’ in the southern province of Luxor.

It dates back to what is considered a golden era of ancient Egypt, the period under King Amenhotep III of the 18th dynasty.

He said on Thursday that the city was built on the western bank of the Nile River and was once the largest administrative and industrial settlement of the pharaonic empire.

Last year, archeologists started excavating in the area, searching for the mortuary temple of King Tutankhamun.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mass vaccination site in Colorado shut down after several had adverse reactions.
Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions
A drop in enrollment is one of the reasons for staffing cuts
District 51 announces staffing cuts for 2021-22 school year
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
The entrance to Grand Valley Power's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
February energy bill costs surprise customers, providers
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden orders gun control actions — but they show his limits

Latest News

In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative...
Gaetz hires prominent New York lawyers amid federal probe
Gaetz associate could cooperate with federal investigators
Mourners for Prince Philip arrived at Buckingham Palace, some bearing flowers, after the royal...
Mourners pay tribute to Prince Philip in front of Buckingham Palace
DMX, the rapper and actor known for iconic hip-hop songs and a gruff delivery, is dead at 50,...
Rapper-actor DMX, known for gruff delivery, dead at 50
Amazon has more than 950,000 workers in the United States.
Amazon secures enough votes to block union effort