City worker has to jump out of the way of incoming vehicle

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A home surveillance video captured just how close a worker who was helping with the city’s spring cleanup came of being hit by a vehicle.

The viewer who sent it in lives along Patterson Road. He says that the contracted worker with the city cleanup had to jump out of the way when the vehicle ran into the traffic control vehicle.

The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene. The traffic control vehicle operator was taken to the hospital, but we are told he will be okay.

The driver of the van was cited for careless driving.

