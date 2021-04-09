Advertisement

Follow along Bernie’s journey in receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:12 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The COVID-19 vaccine process is incredibly simple, and to show how simple it really is, our anchor Bernie Lange brought viewers along on the journey.

Bernie received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday at the state’s vaccine site at the Grand Junction Convention Center.

Lines were short, and Bernie was in and out in half an hour. Bernie says he feels great after the shot, but his arm is a little sore. He encourages all of those that are 16 years of age and older to make an appointment, and get their vaccine!

You can sign up to receive the vaccine here. Those 16 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mass vaccination site in Colorado shut down after several had adverse reactions.
Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions
A drop in enrollment is one of the reasons for staffing cuts
District 51 announces staffing cuts for 2021-22 school year
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
The entrance to Grand Valley Power's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
February energy bill costs surprise customers, providers
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden orders gun control actions — but they show his limits

Latest News

bernie receives his vaccine
Bernie Getting 2nd Shot
Accident, Highway 6&50 and 22 Road
Police respond to a pair of crashes Thursday night
The entrance to Grand Valley Power's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
February energy bill costs surprise customers, providers
The job fair featured 26 career providers.
Youth job fair held at Grand Junction career center