Police respond to a pair of crashes Thursday night

Accident, Highway 6&50 and 22 Road
Accident, Highway 6&50 and 22 Road(David Jones)
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Police responded to two separate crashes overnight on Thursday, one occurring on Highway 6&50 near 22 Road, and one near the 29 Road Bridge.

The crash on 6&50 happened around 8 p.m., where a car exiting a parking lot traveled across several lanes of traffic and got t-boned by an oncoming car. According to our crew on scene, the Grand Junction Fire Department had to cut the roof to extract the driver from the vehicle. Roads were shut down for about two hours following the accident. Two people were injured in the crash, but their condition remains unknown.

The second serious crash happened an hour later on the 29 Road Bridge, where a southbound traveling car struck the center median, leaving the driver with injuries. The bridge and all lanes were blocked off until about 1 a.m. Our crew tells us that two people were injured in the incident.

