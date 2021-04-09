Youth job fair held at Grand Junction career center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The School to Workforce Alliance Program (SWAP) held a youth job fair at the District 51 Career Center today. The event sought to connect local youth ages fifteen to twenty-one with job opportunities, particularly those over the summer.

According to District 51 Career Center Principal Cam Wyatt, “the job market in pretty strong, regardless of what some people are thinking. It’s obvious. We have over twenty vendors here, looking, seeking. All have job openings.”

Organizers were pleased to see so many opportunities for area youth. SWAP’s mission is to serve students with mild to moderate barriers to employment, but the event was open to the general public.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.