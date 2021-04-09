Advertisement

Youth job fair held at Grand Junction career center

The event sought to connect local youth with job opportunities
The job fair featured 26 career providers.
The job fair featured 26 career providers.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The School to Workforce Alliance Program (SWAP) held a youth job fair at the District 51 Career Center today. The event sought to connect local youth ages fifteen to twenty-one with job opportunities, particularly those over the summer.

According to District 51 Career Center Principal Cam Wyatt, “the job market in pretty strong, regardless of what some people are thinking. It’s obvious. We have over twenty vendors here, looking, seeking. All have job openings.”

Organizers were pleased to see so many opportunities for area youth. SWAP’s mission is to serve students with mild to moderate barriers to employment, but the event was open to the general public.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unofficial results for Grand Junction Municipal Election
Shed lost, another structure damaged in fire that reportedly began in dumpster
A drop in enrollment is one of the reasons for staffing cuts
District 51 announces staffing cuts for 2021-22 school year
The outside of Grand Junction City Hall.
Grand Junction voters approve marijuana businesses and sales in the city, unofficial results say
A mass vaccination site in Colorado shut down after several had adverse reactions.
Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions

Latest News

The entrance to Grand Valley Power's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
February energy bill costs surprise customers, providers
Mask mandate still in effect in Delta County due to recent increase of virus
Colorado Outdoors Project construction begins in Montrose, estimated to have $200 million economic impact
No Burn Advisory until 9 p.m. Thursday