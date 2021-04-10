Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition organized banner drop in Grand Junction on Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition (CIRC) organized a banner drop in downtown Grand Junction on Friday. The group hung their banner by the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Rood Avenue. CIRC sought to highlight immigrant essential workers through the event.

According to CIRC Western Slope Regional Organizer Clara O’Connor, “they have really been sustaining us throughout the pandemic, and yet haven’t been able to access the same pandemic relief that many others have, and they deserve citizenship. So, really, we’re fighting for citizenship for all eleven million undocumented immigrants in this country with a spotlight on essential workers.”

O’Connor declined to comment on behalf of the organization on the current situation at the southern border, saying instead that today the group’s focus was on essential workers.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.