Congresswoman Lauren Boebert spoke at Club 20 Spring Conference on Friday

A group of protesters also organized nearby the event
Lauren Boebert (R) represents Colorado's Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) spoke at Club 20′s Spring Conference on Friday. Congresswoman Boebert represents Colorado’s Third District, which includes much of Western Colorado, in the U.S. House of Representatives. Club 20, a group of individuals, businesses, and communities across the Western Slope, held the event at the Double Tree Hotel in Grand Junction. A group of protesters also organized nearby and voiced concerns about some of the congresswoman’s policy positions.

Congresswoman Boebert explained her point of view on several issues facing Western Colorado, including water rights and land management. While members of the media were not allowed to film her speech, some reporters were allowed inside to listen. Topics covered in her speech included her efforts to keep the Bureau of Land Management office in Grand Junction. According to her, “we need to keep these jobs here, and keep the employees... close to the lands that they manage.” She also expressed her views on energy policy among other items.

According to Congresswoman Boebert, water rights have emerged as a consistent theme of concern among her constituents. “Travelling the district, the number one topic that I hear is water. And I’m so proud to have introduced my Western Water Security Act that actually protects our water here from the federal government from overreaching and seizing our water here.”

Scott Beilfuss, a local community organizer, was among those protesting near the event. He and those protesting with him sought to voice their support for the infrastructure bill currently being discussed in Washington, D.C. According to him, “The infrastructure bill is coming up, she’s posturing to vote against it. We could use the jobs out here... She’s spending all her time tweeting about her special interests and rocking around with a gun on her hip while we’ve got plenty of guns here. What we don’t have is affordable healthcare, we don’t have good jobs. We don’t have affordable housing.”

