Advertisement

Mavericks win double-header but lose starter

Chase Hamilton injures right foot
Chase Hamilton exits game
Chase Hamilton exits game(KKCO/KJCT)
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:14 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CMU Baseball continues to dominate MSU Denver. On the mound Friday night, Sophomore Andrew Morris, carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning before the Roadrunners broke it. Morris struck out 15 and is second in the RMAC with a 1.93 ERA. Also in Friday night’s game, Chase Hamilton left the game in the third inning after colliding with the first baseman. He injured his right foot and was on the ground for a while. Hamilton was able to get up and walk off on his own. He didn’t return to the field, but it doesn’t seem to be serious and hopefully can return to the diamond soon.

Ryan Day took the mound on Saturday and struck out five but allowed four runs on five hits. The four runs included a 2-run homer by Jake Williams and all four runs were scored in the first inning. In the bottom of the second with bases loaded, Jonathan Gonzalez pops it to center but Roadrunners overrun the ball and goes to the wall. The stand-up double clears the bases and Mavs are down 4-3. Still in the fourth, Tanner Garner hit a solo home run to left field and ties the game. And for the icing on top, with a runner on first, Wacy Crenshaw hits to the wall of right-center and snags an RBI double and a 5-4 lead.

Mavs able to hold the Roadrunners to just four runs winning, 14-4.

They went on to win their second game, 7-4. Trevin Reynolds got into some pitching trouble allowing four runs on hits, walked four, and striking out five. Jordan Stubbings came up in the fourth inning with a 2-run home run for a 5-4 lead over the Roadrunners.

They will hit the road to Denver to face Regis next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident, Highway 6&50 and 22 Road
Police respond to a pair of crashes Thursday night
One dead following officer-involved shooting incident in Delta County
The entrance to Grand Valley Power's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
February energy bill costs surprise customers, providers
Screenshot from video
City worker has to jump out of the way of incoming vehicle
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: The Avelo aircraft is seen at Hollywood Burbank Airport on...
New flights added to connect Grand Junction to LA

Latest News

Basketball, baseball, and softball scores for April 6
2020-21 Boys and Girls All-State Basketball Teams
Palisade Volleyball
Varsity Volleyball Highlights - Palisade
Campos sisters take CMU
Athlete of the Week: Carolena & Juliana Campos
Mavericks win doubleheader, 11-3; 13-1
Mavericks get their streak back