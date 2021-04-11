Mavericks win double-header but lose starter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CMU Baseball continues to dominate MSU Denver. On the mound Friday night, Sophomore Andrew Morris, carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning before the Roadrunners broke it. Morris struck out 15 and is second in the RMAC with a 1.93 ERA. Also in Friday night’s game, Chase Hamilton left the game in the third inning after colliding with the first baseman. He injured his right foot and was on the ground for a while. Hamilton was able to get up and walk off on his own. He didn’t return to the field, but it doesn’t seem to be serious and hopefully can return to the diamond soon.

Ryan Day took the mound on Saturday and struck out five but allowed four runs on five hits. The four runs included a 2-run homer by Jake Williams and all four runs were scored in the first inning. In the bottom of the second with bases loaded, Jonathan Gonzalez pops it to center but Roadrunners overrun the ball and goes to the wall. The stand-up double clears the bases and Mavs are down 4-3. Still in the fourth, Tanner Garner hit a solo home run to left field and ties the game. And for the icing on top, with a runner on first, Wacy Crenshaw hits to the wall of right-center and snags an RBI double and a 5-4 lead.

Mavs able to hold the Roadrunners to just four runs winning, 14-4.

They went on to win their second game, 7-4. Trevin Reynolds got into some pitching trouble allowing four runs on hits, walked four, and striking out five. Jordan Stubbings came up in the fourth inning with a 2-run home run for a 5-4 lead over the Roadrunners.

They will hit the road to Denver to face Regis next weekend.

