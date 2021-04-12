800+ acre fire burning near Meeker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Firefighters are actively working to put out a fire that started as an agricultural burn over the weekend on County Road 8 in Rio Blanco County.

The fire started on Sunday and has spread to over 800 acres as of Monday morning. The fire started near mile marker 8, just southeast of Meeker.

The Meeker Volunteer Fire Department, Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge, along with resources from the Bureau of Land Management all responded to the fire.

We are told that no structures have been lost at this time and that the fire is located on private land only.

Crews worked through the night on Sunday conducting backburns, and additional crews have been ordered and are expected to help the efforts on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.