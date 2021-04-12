Ballot Initiative 16 threatens local ranchers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Initiative 16 might end up on Colorado ballots IN 2022. It would limit what a rancher can do with their cattle and other livestock. If initiative 16 passes, it would change the definition of common practices used, and would restrict providing care to livestock and other animals. For good reason, true animal activists and those involved with animal agriculture find the wording and affiliations behind these actions to be extremely concerning.

The terminology would expand on animal statutes to include criminalizing certain animal husbandry practices, including procedures for common and routine animal care and management treatments, including artificial insemination and more commonly, spaying and neutering.

Colorado commissioner of agriculture, Kate Greenberg, states that “Farmers and ranchers are the frontline for our food systems.” and this ballot could threaten the way agriculture is done in Colorado. Without food coming from a local source we will undoubtedly see a rise in food prices.

The harmful economic impact on the agricultural sector in Colorado can’t be overstated. Colorado is home to 34,000 farms and ranches in Colorado covering 33 million acres of land, which is nearly half of the state’s total land. One of the three most important economic sectors, Colorado’s agricultural sector accounts for approximately $47 billion of economic activity. In real numbers, 170,000 jobs in Colorado related to agribusiness and tens of thousands of these jobs will be lost if this measure passes.

