Advertisement

Half of US adults to be vaccinated by end of week

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States is approaching a major milestone in its fight against COVID-19.

The White House says by the end of the week, nearly half of all adults in the country will have had their first shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 46% of adults in the US have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and about 28% are fully vaccinated.

Separately, the CDC now projects there will about 20,000 fewer coronavirus deaths by May 1.

This represents a slight slowing of the death rate over the last few weeks.

More than 556,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screenshot from video
Spring cleanup worker has to jump out of the way of incoming vehicle
The accident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday night
One person hospitalized in rollover accident
26-year-old female who died in officer-involved shooting in Delta County identified
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
A virtual program aims to help Vermont farmers.
Ballot Initiative 16 threatens local ranchers

Latest News

Incident at Austin-East High School
Multiple gunshot victims including Knoxville police officer at Austin-East High School
American Airlines is pulling planes from pandemic storage as it prepares for more travel this...
Airlines prepare for spike in travel
26-year-old female who died in officer-involved shooting in Delta County identified
What you need to know about ACA extended enrollment
What you need to know about ACA extended enrollment
The children's grandmother reportedly discovered the bodies when she came home from work in the...
Coroner identifies 3 young children killed in Los Angeles