New Colorado Yurt Headquarters is coming to Montrose

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The City of Montrose and the Montrose Urban Renewal Authority announce the approval of an $853,935 loan to make way for the new Colorado Yurt Company headquarters.

The loan pays for non-building site improvements for the new facility including horizontal site design and platting, horizontal site fill, curb, gutter, sidewalks, paving, lighting, drainage, fencing, striping and landscaping construction. It will be located in Colorado Outdoors along the Uncompahgre River.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Colorado Yurt Company, a strong and fast growing local manufacturing business. This project is the perfect example of why we created an Urban Renewal Authority here in Montrose,” Montrose City Manager Bill Bell said. “The business owner will focus on constructing a state of the art manufacturing complex, creating more good paying jobs for our community, and creating a beautiful improvement to our river corridor in Colorado Outdoors, and the City and URA will focus on infrastructure to support their efforts.”

The Colorado Yurt Company is a Montrose-based manufacturing company that handcrafts yurts, tipis and rugged canvas-wall tents shipped around the globe.

At a meeting last week, Owner, John Gibson, discussed the potential for growth in the outdoor and recreation industry with the City Council. After his presentation, the council voted unanimously to approve additional incentives for the project, including waivers on building permit fees and “Made in Montrose” marketing assistance.

The estimated cost of construction for the entire campus is nearly $6.9 million. Construction of the new facility is anticipated to be completed in 2022.

