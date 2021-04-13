Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Lauren Wedman

CMU Softball outfielder leads the Mavs in Hits and SLG%
By Dave Ackert
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:24 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our Athlete of the Week is none other than #17 for the CMU Softball Team, Lauren Wedman.

Wedman is a Redshirt Sophmore and she’s having quite the year so far. Lauren’s already been the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Week, twice. While also leading the Mavericks in hits and slugging percentage.

“Hitting wise she has a great swing. It’s a swing for a great average... but (she) really just takes it and gets a line drive over the fence.” said Interim Head Coach, Mercedes Lovato.

She already has 8 home runs just over two months into the season, which is the second most on the team.

“I mean this is by far the most fun I’ve had playing here. They’re all just so fun, we bark in the dugout. We make stupid cheers. It’s a ton of fun and I mean even after the 13 inning game on Saturday, we still managed to stay up and run rule the next two games.” said Lauren Wedman.

There is something special about players like Wedman, having such individual success, but still continuing to give credit to their team.

“...as long as the teams winning that’s kind of what matters.” said Wedman.

-----

The softball team will play at home Saturday April 17th for their “Swing For Life” Wear Pink Day.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old female who died in officer-involved shooting in Delta County identified
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Screenshot from video
Spring cleanup worker has to jump out of the way of incoming vehicle
The accident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday night
One person hospitalized in rollover accident
800+ acre fire burning near Meeker

Latest News

Chase Hamilton exits game
Mavericks win double-header but lose starter
Basketball, baseball, and softball scores for April 6
2020-21 Boys and Girls All-State Basketball Teams
Palisade Volleyball
Varsity Volleyball Highlights - Palisade
Campos sisters take CMU
Athlete of the Week: Carolena & Juliana Campos