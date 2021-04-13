Man arrested after short motorcycle pursuit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday night on 28 1/2 Road and North Avenue, Mesa County Sheriff Deputies attempted to pull over a driver on a motorcycle, and the suspect fled from the deputies.

The driver then crashed and continued on foot. The suspect was caught about a block away and was taken into custody.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Jonathan Gallegos, 52, of Grand Junction.

Gallegos is facing the following charges:

Vehicular Eluding F5

Resisting Arrest M2

Obstructing a Peace Officer M2

Driving under Revocation

Drove Vehicle without Proper Class of Driver’s License

Display Fictitious Tab title sticker plate

Reckless Driving

Expired License Plates

Second Degree Criminal Trespass M3

Failed to Stop for a Red Light

