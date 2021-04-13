Mesa County Public Health expands vaccination hours at Convention Center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In an effort to boost vaccination rates in the county, Mesa County Public Health is expanding its hours at the Community Community Vaccination Site at the Grand Junction Convention Center. The new hours will include evenings and weekends.

Prior to this expansion, hours were 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The health department realized this time frame did not suit the needs of everyone, which prompted them to change it up a bit.

“MCPH is hopeful expanding hours and days will help accommodate more people, resulting in higher vaccination rates,” said the health department in a press release.

This week, the site has an additional 300 vaccine appointments available on Wednesday (4/14), with hours running until 7 p.m, and 500 vaccine appointments available on Saturday (4/17). The health department says the expanded appointments are being treated as a special event, and are interested in seeing how many of the appointments get filled.

If the expansion is popular and demand is high, MCPH will look into making evening and Saturday appointments more regularly available by the end of the month.

With the expansion in hours comes a higher need for volunteers. The Community Vaccination Site is a largely volunteer-run effort with 140-200 volunteers each day including 50 medical volunteers (vaccinators, draw nurses, observation) and hundreds of non-medical volunteers (navigators, data entry). If you would like to volunteer to help, sign up here.

Appointments are required for COVID-19 vaccination. You can make your appointment here.

