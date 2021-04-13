Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Sarge’

Sarge
Sarge(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By Erin Crooks
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Sarge is 2 year-old, neutered male, possibly a pit mix. He is very sweet and gets along great with just about everyone. He is very playful and has a lot of energy, but he does need some work on his leash manners. Because he is big, Roice-Hurst staff says he may be a little more prone to accidentally knocking small children down out of love and excitement. However, he would do great in just about any type of home as long as he is able to get his energy out with exercise.

