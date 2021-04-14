Advertisement

Central High School makes announcement regarding prom

By Calvin Corey
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Central High School made a big announcement for students on Wednesday morning, saying that there will not be a limit on the number of students for the school’s prom.

The school announced the news on its Facebook page. This also means students who do not attend Central are allowed to come to prom, as long as they get approval beforehand.

Last year, prim looked a lot different because of the pandemic, with many students participating in at-home proms.

