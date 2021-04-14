Frontier Airlines to launch GJT-Denver route in June

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Frontier Airlines is returning to Grand Junction this summer.

The airline will offer flights to and from Denver starting on June 8th. Frontier previously had a route between the two cities, but stopped operating out of Grand Junction Regional Airport in 2009.

Flights are priced as low as $19, which the airport says will certainly help increase travel in and out of the valley.

”Typically, our fares are much higher than fares in Denver, so we see a huge part of our travel base drive to Denver to fly out to capture low fares,” says Angela Padalecki, Executive Director of Grand Junction Regional Airport. “We are thrilled to welcome two ultra low cost carriers here, providing more low cost options for travelers.”

It is the second major announcement from Grand Junction Airport within a week. On Friday, a new airline called Avelo released a list of their first ever flight routes. This includes nonstop flights between Grand Junction and Hollywood Burbank Airport in Los Angeles.

Both Avelo and Frontier charge passengers for carry-on bags and pre-reserved seating, which is part of the reason they are able to charge such a low fare.

Avelo begins its service out of GJT on May 9th.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.