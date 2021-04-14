Advertisement

Hwy 6 & 50 closed both directions near diverging diamond due to crash

Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:06 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department has closed Hwy 6 & 50 near 22 Road at the diverging diamond due to a single-vehicle crash in front of the Travel Centers of America.

The GJPD asks motorists to find an alternative route if they can and to be cautious of first responders and emergency vehicles in the area.

