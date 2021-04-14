Advertisement

Marillac Health pauses homeless vaccine clinic after CDC recommendation

Marillac believes the pause might only last for a few days while the CDC conducts more research
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:56 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has paused following a joint recommendation from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control. Six people experienced blood clots out of 6.8 million who received the J&J vaccine.

All clinics using the Johnson & Johnson have been halted indefinitely, including Marillac Health’s homeless vaccination clinic. Marillac says vaccinating the homeless population is more effective with a single dose vaccine, as it does not require patients to return for a second shot. Marillac’s clinic will pause for up to one week as they wait for further guidance from the CDC.

“With the pause, we are holding back on those weekly clinics until we get clearance to reopen,” says Ivan Coziahr, Chief Operating Officer for Marillac Health. “We’re hoping that this is only a 48-72 hour pause until they can figure out how they want to proceed.”

Marillac says there are more than enough Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the county for people who don’t want to wait. If this pause lasts more than a week, the homeless vaccination clinics will continue using Moderna shots.

“Hang tight, let the CDC do their research and come up with recommendations to move forward,” Coziahr says. “Monitor your symptoms –– if you’re starting to get a headache or you’re not feeling well I would reach out to your primary care provider. Again, it’s six people out of 6.8 million. The likelihood something is going to go wrong is very, very low.”

Marillac has also been holding a drive-through clinic in Clifton every Saturday. Those clinics use Pfizer, so they will not be affected by the pause. More than 1200 people have been vaccinated at the Clifton vaccine clinic.

