Mesa County Public Health shelves Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Every health department in Colorado has paused the administration of the vaccine
The outside of the Mesa County Public Health Department's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
The outside of the Mesa County Public Health Department's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) has shelved its Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration have recommended that health departments pause the administration of the vaccine after six women experience blood clots within days of receiving it. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has instructed all departments in the state to pause the vaccine’s use.

According to MCPH Communications Specialist Stefany Busch, “For us at Mesa County, we do have some Johnson & Johnson vaccine in stock, and we’re just storing it in our freezer right now.”

Busch explained that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was key to vaccinating under-served communities. Its single-dose administration made it easier to use for those with limited resources and mobility. She said MCPH is working on a new plan to reach those communities while the vaccine is not in use.

