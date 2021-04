GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Due to Red Flag conditions, Mesa County Public Health has issued a no-burn advisory from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions,” stated the health department in a press release.

