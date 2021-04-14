Advertisement

Smoke likely to be seen Thursday from planned prescribed burns southwest of GJ

Picture from BLM Fire Colorado Facebook page showing a prescribed burns that was conducted on the Uncompahgre Plateau on April 9.
Picture from BLM Fire Colorado Facebook page showing a prescribed burns that was conducted on the Uncompahgre Plateau on April 9.(BLM Colorado Fire)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:26 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Valley residents may see smoke starting on Thursday, April 15, but this smoke will not be from an out-of-control fire, but from planned prescribed burns in the Calamity Hill area southwest of Grand Junction.

The U.S. Forest Service says that they are planning to burn approximately 1,727 acres on Calamity Hills and roughly 400 acres in the Calamity Understory to reduce vegetation (fuels) and to improve wildlife habitat.

Calamity Hills is located 28 miles southwest of Grand Junction. Smoke will likely be visible near Highway 50. Highway 141, and other roads near the Uncompahgre Plateau. The smoke could impact Gateway, Whitewater, and Grand Junction area residents.

