Advertisement

Disney cancels US cruise line sailings through June

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:04 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney Cruise Line is suspending all U.S. departures through June 2021 and European sailings through Oct. 9.

Disney said it’s working with American officials in “resuming operations.”

Customers impacted by the latest cancellations who paid for their reservation in full will be offered either cruise credit to be used for a future journey or a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Pentland.
Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man
Mesa County Public Health is located inside the Health and Human Services building.
“Free to Choose” mask resolution taking effect in Mesa County on Friday
A Frontier Airlines flight departs from the west runway of Denver International Airport
Frontier Airlines to launch GJT-Denver route in June
Hwy 6 & 50 closed both directions near diverging diamond due to crash
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright

Latest News

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during a House hearing on April 15, 2021.
Rep. Matt Gaetz dodges questions on Capitol Hill
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Daunte Wright family calls for stiffer charge against ex-cop
Daunte Wright's aunt holds up photos of taser and a gun, asks if they can get a conviction
Family of Daunte Wright wants justice
In this Jan. 20, 2021, file phot, former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving back...
Former VP Pence undergoes surgery to implant pacemaker