District 51 school board discusses Grand Junction High School replacement at special meeting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - School District 51 held a special board meeting Wednesday night to discuss the future of Grand Junction High School.

The current GJHS was built in 1955. It is one of the oldest school buildings in Mesa County.

“We’ve known for a while that it needs to be replaced in some way, shape or form,” says Emily Shockley, Public Information Officer for D51. “Tonight’s focus was just, how do we replace it and how much of it do we replace.”

One suggestion from the citizens committee was to refurbish the current gym, which could help to save roughly $4-6 million.

Current students and teachers at the school reflected on their experience using the building. Two students who spoke at the meeting said they have come across the following issues:

- A three inch gap between the walls and floors of the science building.

- Locker rooms that are not up to standard.

- Showers which are never used and might not even function.

Both students are athletes. They say in using the tennis courts and track, it’s clear that at least some athletic facilities are, in their words, beat up.

“Everyone is ready to have a new building and they will do whatever it takes to get that new building,” Shockley says. “Students at Junction High deserve the very best. We have some amazing students there –– it’s crazy to think what they could do if they just had the facilities, technology, and the equipment that they really need.”

