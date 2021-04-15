Face masks providing some with outdoor allergy relief

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Face masks are providing some with outdoor allergy relief as springtime pollen takes air. According to Grand Junction allergist Dr. David Scott, people have worn masks outdoors long before the COVID-19 pandemic to mitigate symptoms. However, he also said that some patients are experiencing worse indoor allergy symptoms due to spending more time inside and with their pets.

Dr. Scott explained that those with asthma can especially benefit from wearing masks outside to lessen the amount of pollen inhaled. He recommended over-the-counter treatments as the best place to start if experiencing allergy symptoms. However, if issues continue, Dr. Scott advises that patients consult with their primary care physician for more treatment options.

