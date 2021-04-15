Pfizer: 3rd COVID vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll likely need a third dose within a year.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says people are likely to need a booster dose of the vaccine six to 12 months after their first round.
From there, it will be an annual re-vaccination.
Officials are still testing the timing of follow-up vaccine doses.
Bourla shared the news during a CVS Health live event posted to Facebook Thursday.
He also added that real-world data shows the Pfizer vaccine is effective against a worrying variant of coronavirus first seen in South Africa.
Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.