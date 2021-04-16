Advertisement

Driver takes SUV airborne over rising Florida drawbridge

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:21 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Police in Florida are on the lookout for the driver of an SUV who smashed through traffic arms on a rising drawbridge Monday morning.

Daytona Beach police released a video showing the windshield was smashed by the traffic arm, but the driver continued over the bridge as it was going up.

All four tires left the ground as it jumped the gap.

Investigators believe they have identified the driver, but no one had been arrested.

Both sets of traffic arms were replaced.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyton Hawke, 33
Authorities seeking public’s help to locate wanted Grand Junction man
Jonathan Pentland.
Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man
Current students and teachers at the school reflected on some issues with the building
District 51 school board discusses Grand Junction High School replacement at special meeting
Body camera footage shows the officer grabbing Garner and forcibly pushing her to the ground...
Woman with dementia arrested after forgetting to pay for merchandise sues Loveland police officers
Mesa County Public Health is located inside the Health and Human Services building.
“Free to Choose” mask resolution taking effect in Mesa County on Friday

Latest News

This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Iran starts enriching uranium to 60%, its highest level ever
A mom gives birth to so called "super twins." The babies were conceived three weeks apart.
Woman gets pregnant while already pregnant
COVID-19: The biggest killer of law enforcement deaths--one woman's crusade to get her sheriff...
COVID-19: The biggest killer of law enforcement officers
A driver was caught on camera taking an SUV over a rising Florida drawbridge.
Driver goes through rising drawbridge in Daytona Beach