Mask mandate to remain in place for District 51 scools

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Mesa County plans to relax some COVID-19 mandates in our community this Friday. While the Free to Choose resolution offers flexibility for local businesses, schools do not have the same freedom. The governor’s statewide mask mandate still applies to several groups, including schools, in all counties.

As a result, all District 51 schools and administrative buildings will continue to follow current protocols regarding face coverings. Even if the governor does not extend the statewide mask mandate after it expires May 2nd, less than three weeks before the end of the school year, District 51 schools will continue current protocols for the rest of the school year.

Superintendent Diana Sirko states “We have been blessed to be one of the few school districts nationwide to remain open throughout 2020-21, largely because of our health and safety protocols and the support of our students, staff, families, and community members in following these protocols.”

The district does not want to compromise proms, graduations, end-of-year activities and especially each other’s health by eliminating all school safety protocols too soon. However, with guidance from local health experts to relax some; for example, they can now have graduation at Stocker Stadium with a full capacity audience and proms are able to happen outdoors.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.