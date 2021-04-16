Advertisement

Mesa County Board of Commissioners releases State of the County address

The county’s economy was among topics discussed
Downtown Grand Junction features many local businesses along Main Street.
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:09 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Board of Supervisors has released its State of the County address. With 100 days passed in the current term, the commissioners shared their thoughts on a range of issues including the economy.

The three commissioners expressed concerns over local businesses losing sales to large companies through online shopping. According to Commissioner Cody Davis, “We want to see those online sales turn back into local spending because those dollars stay here, they support our mom-and-paw shops, and that’s what we want to see.”

Commissioner Scott McInnis explained that not only has the dominance of big tech companies like Google and Amazon impacted the local economy, but a loss in revenue from the oil and gas industry has as well. McInnis argued that Mesa County relies on the industry despite the fact that the area does not depend as heavily on exploration, but does depend on its service sector. Revenue from that area has fallen, said McInnis, resulting in further challenges for the local economy.

