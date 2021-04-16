Advertisement

Mesa County Public Health releases updated vaccine rates

The data shows Mesa County leading Colorado as a whole in general population vaccinations
MCPH is administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Grand Junction Convention Center.
MCPH is administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Grand Junction Convention Center.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:53 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) has released updated vaccine rate data. According to the numbers, Mesa County leads Colorado as a whole in terms of the percentage of the general population vaccinated. However, the senior citizen vaccination rate lags behind the rest of the state.

Communications Specialist for MCPH Stefany Busch attributes the higher general population vaccination rate to the fact that vaccines were available to those sixteen and older relatively early. Currently, MCPH is administering 1,500 hundred doses of vaccine a day, but has the capability to double that number. Because of the surplus in supply, even those coming from out-of-state can get vaccinated at the Grand Junction Convention Center.

Hwy 6 & 50 closed both directions near diverging diamond due to crash

