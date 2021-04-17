Advertisement

Grand Junction dad completes ultramarathon to raise money for local theater

The Ector Theatre in Downtown Odessa.
The Ector Theatre in Downtown Odessa.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction man competed in the Zion ultramarathon to raise money for the Theatre Project, a non profit company completely organized by volunteers.

Mark Leistco started this fundraiser because was inspired by his children’s love of theatre. Both his fourteen year old daughter and seven year old son participate in the theatres productions. Leistco states that he was thinking about running the marathon and saw it as an opportunity to combine his passion for running with his children’s passions.

Dana Schmidt, Artistic Director of the Theatre Project, says the pandemic really forced the company to take hit. They were forced to do less shows and have less audience members as well. “People don’t know that rights and royalties for shows are quite expensive. They can be in the two to three thousand dollar range, and that’s before sets, costumes, and props so the money can really help with that.”

Donations for the Theatre Project fundraiser can be made at

www.gofundme.com/f/100-miles-for-a-lifetime-of-memories

