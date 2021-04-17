Advertisement

Silent auction to benefit Marillac Health

Silent auction wine baskets and gifts
Silent auction wine baskets and gifts(KKCO/KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:41 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Marillac Health is back again with the silent auction that is called Edesia, and is partnered with Wine Country Inn. Local restaurants and vendors donate items to the silent auction with proceeds benefiting Marillac Health, Mesa County’s Community Health Center. A variety of items have been donated including overnight stays locally in town, as well as in Beavercreek and Breckenridge, wine baskets, dinners, clothing, jewelry and more.

This auction is open to the public, and will stay open until the end of April. There are two ways that you can get involved. You download the app Handbid, and search for “Bid for Health in Mesa County,” or by visiting this website and getting involved.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyton Hawke, 33
Authorities seeking public’s help to locate wanted Grand Junction man
Jonathan Pentland.
Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man
Mesa County Public Health is located inside the Health and Human Services building.
“Free to Choose” mask resolution taking effect in Mesa County on Friday
Body camera footage shows the officer grabbing Garner and forcibly pushing her to the ground...
Woman with dementia arrested after forgetting to pay for merchandise sues Loveland police officers
Current students and teachers at the school reflected on some issues with the building
District 51 school board discusses Grand Junction High School replacement at special meeting

Latest News

After a unanimous vote during the April 14 Branson Board of Alderman meeting, city leaders...
Mesa County’s Free to Choose Resolution will cause changes to 5-star program
A deputy working on mental health crisis response in Clifton, Colo.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office partnering with Mind Springs Health in crisis response
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife office in Grand Junction.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife warns public about emerging bears
Downtown Grand Junction features many local businesses along Main Street.
Mesa County Board of Commissioners releases State of the County address