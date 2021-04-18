Mavericks to host RMAC tournament after shutout win over Regis

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Men’s soccer remain 5-0-1 in their short season after taking down Regis on Saturday, 5-nil. With their win, they are now tied for first place in the RMAC with School of Mines. Goalkeeper, Brendan Brown, snagged his fifth shutout win with three saves. The RMAC Tournament will begin on Tuesday 4/20 and the Mavs will host. They have a first-round bye and will wait for their opponent in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

Ramses Atahualpa 1′

Alec Fronapfel 13′, 59′

John Roberts 44′

Gabriel Peres 61′

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.