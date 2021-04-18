Advertisement

One person killed in homicide early Saturday morning

The shooting happened around 12:30 early Saturday morning
The shooting happened around 12:30 early Saturday morning(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:07 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One person was killed in a Saturday morning shooting on 33 Road.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says it was a homicide, and that one suspect has been arrested. 29-year-old Cody Hodge is facing three charges, including 2nd degree murder.

It happened around 12:30 early Saturday morning in the 700 block of 33 Road. That area is near the desert, and just east of the I-70 entrance in Clifton. The victim, an adult male, was confirmed dead on scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

Mesa County Sheriff’s says this is an active investigation.

