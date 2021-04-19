The Art Center of Western Colorado’s fundraising effort to build the Jac Kephart gallery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Art Center of Western Colorado has launched a $600,000 capital campaign to build the new Jac Kephart Gallery in honor of the late local artist.

Kephart was an influential member of the local arts community. He mentored artists of all ages and inspired artists and art lovers across the country.

The art center has raised more than three-quarters of the necessary funds through donors and says it needs community support to reach its goal.

In addition to the gallery, the campaign allows for the installation of a modern fire mitigation system to protect the building and collections, an upgrade to the permanent collection preservation,, and updates to the Gould Gallery. The funds will also provide a new space for community education programs that are used by 3,000 children in Western Colorado annually.

The Art Center of Western Colorado is inviting the community to an event this Friday at 5 p.m. to help raise any remaining funds.

To learn more about the project and to donate, visit https://gjartcenter.org/kephartproject. If you’d like to donate, checks should be made out to The Art Center with “Kephart Project” in the memo. All donations are tax deductible.

