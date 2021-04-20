Advertisement

Colorado Mesa University holds first on-campus vaccine clinic

Around 100 students were vaccinated at the first on-campus clinic
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:10 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University hosted a free vaccine clinic right in the middle of campus Monday afternoon.

CMU partnered with Community Hospital to hold the first of two clinics at Maverick Pavilion, a central location on campus. Around 100 students were vaccinated over the course of six hours.

Community Hospital worked with members of the Physician Assistant program to administer vaccines. For those students who will not be on campus for the second event, CMU is helping schedule second doses across all 50 states.

“The process of signing up, figuring out transportation of how I’m going to get there –– we know those are all potential barriers for people who want to get a vaccine,” says Dr. Amy Bronson, Director of the Physician Assistant program. “This is a great way of getting out there visually and encouraging those who are interested to come on and get that done today.”

Freshman Miya Spurger says she was planning to register for the vaccine soon, though she never expected the opportunity to present itself while walking to class.

““They had a couple people come up to us and talk to us about it, and convinced me to come get vaccinated,” Spurger says. ”I think it’s really important to make sure that everybody has this opportunity, whether you want the vaccine or not.”

Each event is using the Moderna vaccine. The second clinic will be held four weeks from Monday, on May 10th, also at the Maverick Pavilion.

CMU’s spring semester ends on May 20th.

