Advertisement

Grand Junction monitoring water supply and continued drought

The city asks residents to use water wisely
Grand Junction's water treatment facility.
Grand Junction's water treatment facility.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:58 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction is continuing to monitor its water supply and the continued drought in the area. Officials ask residents to use water wisely and be aware of the current conditions.

Randi Kim, Utilities Director for the City of Grand Junction, explained that she and her department do not think it’s necessary to implement water use restrictions at this time. In 2018, the city did decide to implement such restrictions after less-than-average summer rainfalls.

According to Kim, the city has a year’s water supply on hand. However, the snow pack from the Grand Mesa that supplies much of Grand Junction its water is twenty percent smaller than average.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 12:30 early Saturday morning
One person killed in homicide early Saturday morning
The school district is working with law enforcement to address this issue
Two incidents at Grand Mesa Middle School involving substance believed to be LSD
Dad sets goal of $4,000 for charity and raises $24,000.
Grand Junction dad completes ultramarathon to raise money for local theater
Treyton Hawke, 33
Authorities seeking public’s help to locate wanted Grand Junction man
This is one of the thousands of peaches that will be harvested at Bryant Orchards over the next...
Peach crops expected to make full comeback after last year’s frost

Latest News

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office building in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating drug incidents at Grand Mesa Middle School
Jac Kephart Gallery fundraising efforts nearly complete.
The Art Center of Western Colorado’s fundraising effort to build the Jac Kephart gallery
This is one of the thousands of peaches that will be harvested at Bryant Orchards over the next...
Peach crops expected to make full comeback after last year’s frost
MONUMENT LITTLE LEAGUE CELEBRATES OPENING DAY
MONUMENT LITTLE LEAGUE CELEBRATES OPENING DAY