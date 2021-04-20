Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating drug incidents at Grand Mesa Middle School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating two drug incidents at Grand Mesa Middle School. According to authorities, the incidents are unrelated and involved separate groups of students. The sheriff’s office believes that the students in question gained access to the drug LSD, also known as acid.

Sgt. Justin Montover, a member of the MCSO’s School Resource Officer Unit, said that the students involved may face charges. He also explained that the sheriff’s office believes that social media played a role. He asks parents to be aware of their children’s social media activity and watch for signs of drug use. According to Sgt. Montover, “Both cases are still open and under investigation, be it on our side of things as well as the digital forensics side of things. We’re still working on interviews of the different juveniles involved.”

