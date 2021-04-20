Advertisement

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating drug incidents at Grand Mesa Middle School

According to authorities, two groups of students are believed to have gained access to LSD
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office building in Grand Junction, Colo.
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office building in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:13 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating two drug incidents at Grand Mesa Middle School. According to authorities, the incidents are unrelated and involved separate groups of students. The sheriff’s office believes that the students in question gained access to the drug LSD, also known as acid.

Sgt. Justin Montover, a member of the MCSO’s School Resource Officer Unit, said that the students involved may face charges. He also explained that the sheriff’s office believes that social media played a role. He asks parents to be aware of their children’s social media activity and watch for signs of drug use. According to Sgt. Montover, “Both cases are still open and under investigation, be it on our side of things as well as the digital forensics side of things. We’re still working on interviews of the different juveniles involved.”

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 12:30 early Saturday morning
One person killed in homicide early Saturday morning
The school district is working with law enforcement to address this issue
Two incidents at Grand Mesa Middle School involving substance believed to be LSD
Dad sets goal of $4,000 for charity and raises $24,000.
Grand Junction dad completes ultramarathon to raise money for local theater
Treyton Hawke, 33
Authorities seeking public’s help to locate wanted Grand Junction man
This is one of the thousands of peaches that will be harvested at Bryant Orchards over the next...
Peach crops expected to make full comeback after last year’s frost

Latest News

Grand Junction's water treatment facility.
Grand Junction monitoring water supply and continued drought
Jac Kephart Gallery fundraising efforts nearly complete.
The Art Center of Western Colorado’s fundraising effort to build the Jac Kephart gallery
This is one of the thousands of peaches that will be harvested at Bryant Orchards over the next...
Peach crops expected to make full comeback after last year’s frost
MONUMENT LITTLE LEAGUE CELEBRATES OPENING DAY
MONUMENT LITTLE LEAGUE CELEBRATES OPENING DAY