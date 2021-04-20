Advertisement

Travel experts say idle cars need to be inspected before a road trip

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021
(CNN) - As more Americans get vaccinated, many may be ready to hit the road, but travel experts say many cars that have been idle during the pandemic need to be serviced for safety.

Last year, business for many car repair shops was quiet.

Greg Mynaugh, the president of United Tire and Service in Pennsylvania, says their service bays and teams are busier than a year ago.

“It definitely feels like we’re back to normal,” he said.

AAA says road trips continue to be the preferred way to travel in the United States, but if your car has been sitting in the driveway for the past year, it might need a check up.

Before going to the mechanic, it is important to see if there are any changes to how the business operates.

“Is there a contactless drop off where you can just pull up, drop the keys off and let them know? Or is there a drop box where you put the keys? You want to know the process,” AAA Repair Systems Manager David Bennett said.

He says there are four main things a mechanic should inspect - the battery, hoses, tires and fluid levels.

If you are hitting the road, do not wait until the last minute to head to the mechanic.

“You should be two weeks or so in advance of a trip getting everything prepared on the car to make sure it is right before making a trip,” Mynaugh said.

AAA says some repair shops that used to offer courtesy cars during repairs may not be doing that during the pandemic, so customers need to keep that in mind.

