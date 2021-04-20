Advertisement

"Value of a Life," a new book by a Colorado author

By (Saphire Cervantes)
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:04 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Janet Farmer-Selden is from Parker, CO, and she tells the history of the rights of the developmentally disabled in Colorado in her book, “Value of a Life.”

Farmer-Seldon joined us on Midday to give a glimpse into the book.

This book is the True Story of a Colorado Family’s Fight for the Rights of the developmentally disabled.

“This is a fine piece of work and reminds me of the importance of “bearing witness,” said Christiano Sosa, executive director of The Arc of Colorado. “History has a way of repeating itself when the real stories of tragedy are relegated to the annals of yesteryear. It was informative, emotional (a few Kleenex’s and colorful language were used). The words, construct, and style relays the importance of advocacy to change systems. I am reminded of how much of the burden for life and death decisions fall upon the family when the systems don’t work hard enough or fast enough to not only allow folks to live their destiny but to receive basic necessities. Heart-breaking, inspiring, and motivating all in one tragic story. I am fortified that the story is being told in such an impactful way.”

To order a book, visit the online Dorrance Publishing Bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/value-of-a-life/.

