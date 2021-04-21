Advertisement

Arkansas to honor favorite son with annual Johnny Cash Day

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1995 file photo, singer Johnny Cash performs during his segment of the...
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1995 file photo, singer Johnny Cash performs during his segment of the Concert for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Man in Black is about to get his own day in Arkansas.

The Arkansas House on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill that would make Feb. 26 “Johnny Cash Day,” voting 92-0 to send the measure to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who will sign it, according to his office. The state Senate approved the bill earlier this month.

The day won’t be a legal holiday but instead will be a memorial day marked by an annual proclamation from the governor.

It is the state’s latest effort to honor Cash, who was born in Kingsland, a tiny town about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Little Rock. The Legislature in 2019 voted to replace its two statues at the U.S. Capitol with ones of the country music legend and of civil rights leader Daisy Bates. A fundraising effort is underway for both statues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction man convicted by DOJ
Grand Junction man convicted of conspiring to distribute fentanyl resulting in death
An even larger gathering is planned for Wednesday outside City Hall
Dozens of people gather at City Hall in support of Glacier Ice Arena
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office building in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating drug incidents at Grand Mesa Middle School
The shooting happened around 12:30 early Saturday morning
One person killed in homicide early Saturday morning
Last year's freeze happened on April 14th
Palisade peach farms not impacted by recent cold weather

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
The '90s era Tamagotchi is back. This time it has a camera.
Tamagotchi Pix lets you take selfies with your virtual pet
This photo shows 31-year-old Gabriel DeWitt Wilson.
Police: Long Island store shooter was a ‘troubled employee’
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife