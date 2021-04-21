City of Delta “anticipates” Delta PD will be labeled as COVID-19 outbreak site

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Delta is saying that they are anticipating the Delta Police Department will be labeled by the state as a COVID-19 outbreak site.

While the city is getting ahead of the game in getting this information out, they say that the police department is still providing all services, but their administrative office is closed to the public at this time.

They say that officers are wearing masks at all times when interacting with the public, and remote work is being utilized where possible.

The police department staff has begun testing at the start of each shift according to the Delta PD.

It is unknown at this time how many police department personnel have been confirmed positive for the virus.

