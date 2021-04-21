Advertisement

City of Delta “anticipates” Delta PD will be labeled as COVID-19 outbreak site

By Calvin Corey
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:04 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Delta is saying that they are anticipating the Delta Police Department will be labeled by the state as a COVID-19 outbreak site.

While the city is getting ahead of the game in getting this information out, they say that the police department is still providing all services, but their administrative office is closed to the public at this time.

They say that officers are wearing masks at all times when interacting with the public, and remote work is being utilized where possible.

The police department staff has begun testing at the start of each shift according to the Delta PD.

It is unknown at this time how many police department personnel have been confirmed positive for the virus.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction man convicted by DOJ
Grand Junction man convicted of conspiring to distribute fentanyl resulting in death
An even larger gathering is planned for Wednesday outside City Hall
Dozens of people gather at City Hall in support of Glacier Ice Arena
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office building in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating drug incidents at Grand Mesa Middle School
The shooting happened around 12:30 early Saturday morning
One person killed in homicide early Saturday morning
Last year's freeze happened on April 14th
Palisade peach farms not impacted by recent cold weather

Latest News

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
"Value of a Life," a new book by Janet Farmer-Selden
“Value of a Life,” a new book by a Colorado author
A raffle at the event will raise money to pay medical bills for retired K9s
Delta hosting K9 Challenge this Saturday
Last year's freeze happened on April 14th
Palisade peach farms not impacted by recent cold weather